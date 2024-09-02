MAL Minister assures Premier Siapu and delegation of a closer working partnership to improve agriculture development in Makira

Hon. Franklyn Derek Wasi, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock

The Minister for Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) Honorable Franklyn Derek Wasi, in a meeting with the visiting delegation from Makira Ulawa Province (MUP) led by its Premier Hon. Stanley Siapu, of a closer working partnership to help improve +the development of agriculture in the Province.

Minister Wasi, his Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu, and Director Biosecurity Francis Tsatsia met the MUPG delegation led by Premier Siapu with his executive members and provincial secretary during a courtesy visit held in Honiara last week.

Discussions concentrated on the areas of strengthening agriculture extension services to help rural farmers; assistance to supporting farmers on coconut replanting and management control of rhinoceros beetle, revitalization of cocoa with IPDM practices to improve yield, to assist farmers on proper processing of copra, cocoa and other potential crops; livestock such as cattle and piggery to cater for the proposed establishment of an abattoir, the operationalizing of the Kirakira chocolate factory, and ongoing support to CEMA buying centre at Pakera in Central Makira as well as a new road to connect Kirakira and the cocoa basin in East Makira.

Premier and delegation also raised the need for MAL to support vegetable farming in East Makira to supply vegetables to the five star resort currently under construction on Frigate Island and expected to welcome its first international visitors before end of the year.

Minister Derek Wasi informed the visiting delegation of the policy priorities for MAL under the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) and at the same time acknowledges the areas of interest raised by the visiting delegation saying that MAL shares the same interest and focus, and hopes to achieve them in the Medium to Long term development strategies of the ministry going forward.

The Minister who is also the honourable member for East Makira Constituency, further explained that currently the financial resources for the ministry are meagre but has made it his priority to increase the development budget for MAL in the FY2025, and push for effective strategic resolutions to addressing these priority areas for agriculture in the Province.

Hon. Premier Stanley Siapu thanked the Minister for the opportunity to meet and discuss these important development matters and aspirations of his Province as set out in his government policy priority areas for the agriculture and livestock sector.

He looked forward to working with the ministry to strengthen the delivery of much needed support to the farmers in the Province.

End/////

Source: MAL Media