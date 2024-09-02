Police arrest two suspects, missing dinghy recovered

Poitete Police in the Western Province have recovered a missing dinghy that was reported missing at the small Baru anchorage in Noro on 30 August 2024.

The stolen dinghy included a mercury Outboard Motor and was found at poitete in Kolombangara.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Superintendent Wilken Miriki said, “Police are currently investigating the matter and two suspects have been arrested in relation to the missing boat.”

PPC Miriki said, “The suspects are currently in police custody as investigation into this matter continues on.”

Superintendent Miriki acknowledged the cooperation from the community in assisting Poitete police with the investigation.

Mr. Miriki said, “The recovery of the stolen boat highlights the importance police and community collaboration in ensuring a peaceful and crime free environment for everyone.”

