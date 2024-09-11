Global Nurse Call System Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Nurse Call System Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nurse call system market is witnessing significant growth, with market size expected to increase from $2.44 billion in 2023 to $2.74 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This expansion is driven by factors such as the growth of the healthcare industry, It will grow to $4.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. An aging population, patient safety concerns, regulatory compliance, and enhanced emergency response systems.

Geriatric Population Surge Fuels Growth in Nurse Call System Market

The surge in the geriatric population is a crucial driver for the nurse call system market. Elderly individuals are more prone to diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes mellitus due to their slowly developing immune systems. The increasing global elderly population is driving the demand for efficient nursing care services that ensure rapid response and customized communication. For example, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs reported that in 2020, approximately 727 million people worldwide were aged 65 and above, a number expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. This demographic shift is significantly boosting the demand for nurse call systems.

Key Players and Market Trends

The nurse call system market includes major players such as Johnson Controls International PLC, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Ascom Holding AG, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in August 2021, Ascom Holding AG partnered with Vizient Inc. to offer pre-negotiated pricing and terms for the Ascom nurse call and monitoring system, enhancing patient and staff interaction with alerts, messages, and clinical data. Similarly, PalCare and NOTIFY Nurse Call announced a strategic partnership in June 2020 to advance nurse call systems' development, focusing on emergency call mobile applications and management dashboards.

Segments:

• Type: Button-Based Systems, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercom Systems

• Technology: Wired Communication, Wireless Communication

• Applications: Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Clinics and Physician Offices, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the nurse call system market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for advanced healthcare systems and the increasing elderly population in the region.

