Minister Siviwe Gwarube embarks on learning and listening tour in Eastern Cape, 2 Sept

The Department of Basic Education is pleased to invite members of the media to attend and cover the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, as she embarks on a Learning and Listening Tour in the Eastern Cape Province.

This tour is part of the Minister’s nationwide initiative to gain a deeper understanding of the education sector across all nine provinces, with a particular focus on identifying the unique challenges, opportunities, ambitions, and priorities that each provincial education sector faces.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE MINISTERS LEARNING AND LISTENING TOUR AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Monday 02 September 2024
Time: 08h00 am
Venue: Westview Special School, Mowbray Street, Newton Park, Gqeberha
Programme Highlights:

  • Engagement with MEC of Education and officials in the Eastern Cape
  • Discussions on provincial education challenges and successes
  • Visits to schools for a walkabout
  • Media Interviews with the Minister

Media enquiries: 
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication 
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546
 

