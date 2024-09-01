PHILIPPINES, September 1 - Press Release

September 2, 2024 Following Tolentino's strong objection, LTO backtracks on threat to apprehend temporary, improvised license plate users Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Sunday welcomed the pronouncement of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) that it is backtracking from its threat to apprehend motorcycles and motor vehicles that use temporary and improvised license plates. "I welcome LTO's decision to push back its deadline to restrict the use of temporary and improvised license plates - originally set on September 1 - to December 31 this year," said Tolentino. "I stand by my position that such a directive lacks logic and is unfair and unjust to ordinary riders and motorists," he added. "The motoring public cannot be faulted for the lack of supply and the delays in the issuance of official license plates. This is a responsibility that falls squarely on the LTO," he stressed. The senator earlier called out the LTO Region 7 office (Central Visayas), which warned that it would arrest and penalize temporary and improvised license plate users beginning this month. It turned out that the directive is based on a nationwide memorandum from the LTO head office. Under VDM-2024-2721, "all motor vehicles and motorcycles using non-LTO issued plate number, except as authorized and specified by this Memorandum, shall be apprehended and the appropriate legal actions and penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations shall be imposed." Tolentino said the urgent challenge for the LTO now is to "decisively address the license plates backlog," which reportedly currently stands at nine million. He also asked the agency to make full use of the extension period until December 31 to inform and educate the motoring public of its program, and to assist motor vehicle and motorcycle owners in retrieving their unclaimed license plates. Tolentino, the former MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) Chair, is the principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2555, which seeks to amend the controversial provisions of the 'Doble Plaka' Law (RA 11235) that discriminate against motorcycle riders and owners. Voting 22-0, the Senate unanimously passed SBN 2555 last July 29, while its House counterpart has hurdled the committee level, and is expected to be calendared in plenary soon. LTO, tiklop kay TOL: Deadline sa paghuli ng mga motorsiklo at sasakyang gumagamit ng temporary o improvised license plates, iniatras! Tiklop ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) sa nauna nitong banta na huhulihin at pagmumultahin ang mga may-ari ng mga motorsiklo at sasakyang gumagamit ng temporary o improvised license plates mula ngayong buwan. Ito'y matapos ulanin ang ahensya ng batikos mula sa publiko - sa pangunguna ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino. Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng LTO na iuurong na nito ang nauna nitong itinakdang deadline mula Setyembre 1 tungo sa Disyembre 31. "Tama lang na iatras ng LTO ang banta nito na manghuli ng mga ordinaryong rider at motorista dahil sablay ang lohika ng kanilang direktiba," mariing pahayag ng senador. "Hindi dapat isisi sa motoring public kung kulang ang suplay o atrasado ang pag-iisyu ng official license plates ng gobyerno, dahil ito'y pangunahing responsibilidad mismo ng LTO," kanya pang paliwanag. Magugunita na unang nanawagan si Tolentino sa LTO Region 7 (Central Visayas) para bawiin ang balak nitong hulihin at pagmultahin ang mga gumagamit ng temporary at improvised license plates mula ngayong buwan. Pero lumalabas na nakabase pala ang atas ng LTO Region 7 sa isang pambansang memorandum na inisyu ng LTO head office. Ayon sa VDM-2024-2721, "all motor vehicles and motorcycles using non-LTO issued plate number, except as authorized and specified by this Memorandum, shall be apprehended and the appropriate legal actions and penalties in accordance with existing laws and regulations shall be imposed." Ani Tolentino, ang pangunahing hamon sa LTO ngayon ay ang pag-resolba sa license plates backlog nito, na ayon sa mga ulat ay umaabot sa 9 milyon sa pinakahuling tantos. Nanawagan din ito sa ahensya na gamitin ang itinakdang extension period hanggang Disyembre 31, para ipaliwanag ang kanilang programa sa motoring public, gayundin ang paggabay sa motor vehicle at motorcycle owners para makuha na ang kanilang unclaimed license plates. Si Tolentino na dating Chair ng MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority), ang principal sponsor ng Senate Bill No. 2555, na naglalayong amyendahan ang mga kontrobersyal na probisyon ng 'Doble Plaka' Law (RA 11235) na nag didiskrimina laban sa motorcycle owners at riders. Noong Hulyo 29 ay ipinasa ng Senado ang SBN 2555 sa botong 22-0. Samantala, lusot na ang counterpart measure nito sa committee level ng Kamara, at nakatakda na ring ihain sa plenaryo ng Malaking Kapulungan.

