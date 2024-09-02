QCS delegation visit RCCC

27 August 2024. A delegation from the Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) in Australia, visit Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC), as part of the Twining Program and Partnership between Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) and QCS.

The QCS delegation is led by General Manager QCS Academy, Chief Superintendent Alan Butler.

The official visit in the Centre is fruitful for RCCC Management as they host the QCS delegation to see for themselves the operational performance and functions of the Centre and the challenges faced on day to day operations.

RCCC Commandant Mr. Lawrence Meke thanked the General Manager Mr Alan Butler and Team for visiting his Centre, and also acknowledge the ongoing support provided by QCS through the current Professional Capacity and Capability Development Programs facilitated to CSSI officers.

Officer In-charge of RCCC Block-01, Mr Arthur Samani brief the QCS delegates on the unit day to day operations.

Officer In-Charge of Block-02 Mr Kent Wauka brief the visiting delegations on the Unit daily operations and routines.

Site visit and inspections inside the Prisoners Cell Block

ENDS//