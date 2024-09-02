CSSI welcome Australian Counterparts in Honiara

Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI) came out in ceremonial colours to welcome a delegation from the Queensland Corrective Services (QCS) on 27 August 2024 at the Correctional Service Headquarters, Rove in Honiara.

This visit marks a significant step in the ongoing professional development and capacity-building efforts within CSSI.

The CSSI and QCS exchange is supported through Australia’s Law and Justice Partnership with Solomon Islands.

The delegation’s visit is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of the CSSI workforce, focussing on three outcomes.

Firstly, continuous onsite support and delivery of the Diplomas to current cohorts engaged in the year long program.

Secondly, delivery of an intensive three-day training program, developed specifically for the CSSI operational context: Introduction and Core Intelligence Functions and Responsibilities for an intelligence Officer in a Correctional Setting Environment.

Thirdly, the Parole and Probation activities and workshop, aimed at providing in depth understanding and awareness of how the QLD system operates.

The partnership between CSSI and QCS underscores the importance of international collaboration in fostering best practices in correctional services. The knowledge and experience shared during this visit will play a vital role in strengthening the capacity of CSSI to meet the challenges of modern Correctional Management.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Police, National Security and Correctional Service (MPNSCS), Karen Galokale, and QCS Chief Superintendent Alan Butler also presented the Early Management Development Program Diplomas (EMDP) to nine (09) CSSI Officers.

Counsellor of Governance and Stability, Nicole Smith also at the event to congratulate participants and welcome the QCS delegation. “Correctional Services are an incredibly important part of law and justice service delivery in Solomon Islands. Australia has been proud to support the close connection that CSSI officials share with their Queensland counterparts since 2016”.

She acknowledged the strong leadership and support from CSSI and MPNS&CS as central to the success of these twinning arrangements.

Australian High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, H.E. Rod Hilton says, “Solomon Islands and Australia are enduring law and justice sector partners. Australia has a long history of supporting CSSI’s capability, professional development and infrastructure priorities, in recognition of their critical role in ensuring Solomon Islands security and stability”.

Supporting the partnership between CSSI and QCS is one of many of its kind rendered to the Solomon Islands justice sector by the Australian government through the Australia – Solomon Islands Partnership for Justice.

The Australia – Solomon Islands Partnership for Justice is supported by the Australian Government.

Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands, Mactus Forau acknowledge the QCS commitment in ensuring our officers are highly trained in evidence-based practices to deliver effective and efficient corrective services.

“With an increasingly complex prisoner and offender population, this partnership facilitate understanding and learning from global trends, and allow CSSI officers to access the same best-practice training and development opportunities through QCS Academy”.

Commissioner Forau acknowledge the Australian Government for the ongoing significant funding support provided to this important professional development, and also acknowledge the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Police National Security & Correctional Services for the ongoing support and commitment to CSSI in its human resources development aspiration.

End////.

CSSI Press

Commisioner Mactus Forau welcome the Permanent Secretary MPNS&CS Karen Galokale at the Correctional Headquarter.

Commissioner Forau welcome the QCSA General Manager Mr Alan Butler at the Correctional Headquarters.

CSSI Commissioner Mr Mactus Forau and General Manager QCSA Mr Alan Butler on the dice for the general salute.

General Manager Capability and Development,Queensland Corrective Services Academy. Mr Alan Butler delivering his remarks during a welcome ceremony at the Correctional Headquarters.