UN PLEDGED TO SUPPORT GNUT’S DONOR ROUNDTABLE EVENT

United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Fiji has pledged support for the Government for National Unity and Transformation’s (GNUT) proposed Donor Roundtable Event.

UN Resident Coordinator, Dirk Wagener, revealed the expression of interest to Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers in a meeting at the margins of the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Nuku’alofa in Tonga last week.

The Donor Roundtable Event is one of the main programs of the GNUT contained in its 100 days program.

UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener stated that UN resident office is familiar with such events and wish to share the experience with the GNUT’s Donor Roundtable Event.

Also during the meeting, different modalities and scenarios were explored as the UN seeks to have its presence in the country. UN Country Teams to Regional Offices set ups were discussed, and the UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener affirmed that his office has come up with a business case and will amalgamate it with that of the government’s intention.

The UN RC Wagener further stated that his office will work closely with the government to establish the program joint committee.

Wagener stated that his office looks forward to assist the government with the hosting of the SDG14.4 meeting in February next year (2025). The SDG 14.4 meeting will be co- hosted by the government and the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA).

The UN Resident Coordinator also expressed his office’s interest to assist the government with the hosting of the 54th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Honiara.

Solomon Islands will host the 54th PIF meeting in September 2025 from the 8th to the 12th.

UN will finally establish its office here following an invitation and call made by Prime Minister honorable Jeremiah Manele MP.

PM Manele specifically pointed out that the UN needs to have a presence in Honiara as the international governing body needs to have more visibility in various projects in the country.

