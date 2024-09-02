MID commences discussions on Roadmap for National Building Code

A workshop gathering policymakers, technical experts, and industry stakeholders commenced this morning to progress discussions on developing the country’s National Building Code (NBC).

Developing the National Building Code is crucial to prepare for the passage of the National Building Standards Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament later this year.

Launching the workshop at the Heritage Park Hotel, the Minister for Infrastructure Development, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga highlighted the importance of advancing the country’s infrastructure through the development and implementation of a robust and comprehensive National Building Code.

“The Roadmap we are consulting on is not just a set of guidelines but a blueprint for our future. It represents our commitment to building safer, more resilient, and sustainable structures that will serve our communities for generations to come,” Maelanga said.

He added that this endeavor reflects the collective ambition to enhance safety standards, promote innovation, and ensure that infrastructures meet the highest standards of quality.

The workshop gathers views and inputs from government officials, industry experts, and infrastructure stakeholders to address current challenges and future needs to ensure the National Building Code is effective and adaptable.

The National Building Code is developed to meet the country’s present needs and also sets a benchmark for excellence in infrastructure development.

Minister Manasseh Maelanga at the workshop

Derrick Lediomea of MID at the workshop

Participants at the workshop

