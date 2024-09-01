NRH OPERATING THEATRE UNDER EMERGENCY MODE

The Operating Theatre at the National Referral Hospital has gone into emergency mode, meaning services have scaled down due to shortage of consumables and anaesthetic drugs used for operating patients. At the same time,services within other departments within NRH remain normal.

The Operating theatre will now only deal with emergency, caesarean births and life-threatening cases, until there is enough medication available. The decision was made this week following a meeting between hospital authorities and the MHMS executive.

The NRH confirms that they are working to source some of the urgent medication available from local pharmacies, while waiting patiently for the release of some of their much-needed medication that are in containers at the Point Cruz wharf as well from overseas suppliers.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Stores confirms that there is adequate stock of wool, gauze, and antibiotics, with another 6 containers containing anti-malarial drugs, plasters, urine bags and other medical supplies at the Solomon Islands Ports Authority awaiting financial clearance.

The clarification follows reports of shortage of wool and gauze and other medication at various health facilities across the country.

The medicine that are in stock at the National Medical Stores and at the wharf awaiting clearance have been bought by the Solomon Islands Government through its annual procurement process, procured last year under the 2023-2024 tender cycle. Under this cycle, 15 more containers of medicine and medical supplies are expected in country by the end of the year.

The statement also confirms that following the announcement of the Australian Government’s $9.1 million dollar assistance for medicine last month, the first batch of medication have arrived. These include anti-malarial drugs which have arrived and have since been distributed to the Provincial Health Facilities. More medication and medical supplies are being sourced under this arrangement and these should be delivered in country in the next 4 to 8 weeks by air and by sea.

On another note, the NRH and NMS Management are currently relooking internal systems and standard operating procedure to ensure there is efficient communication and standard processes in place to ensure medicine and medical supplies are monitored and restocked in a timely manner to avoid medicine shortage at health facilities.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the National Medical Stores would like to reassure the public that they are working with Donor and Development partners to ensure that essential drugs are being procured and delivered to health facilities across the country.

