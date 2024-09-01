Hisense MEA and India: Pioneering Economic Growth through BRICS Collaboration

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to bolster trade relations and strengthen global economic ties, the Hisense factory in South Africa recently welcomed a high-profile delegation from India. The visit, highlighted by the presence of the South African High Commissioner designate to India, Professor Anil Sooklal, underscored the deepening connections between three key BRICS nations: China, India, and South Africa.



Strengthening Economic Ties

Hisense, a major player in the South African economy, continues to drive progress through substantial investment, job creation, and local manufacturing. The factory tour provided the Indian delegates a firsthand look at these contributions, showcasing Hisense’s role in empowering South Africa’s economic growth.

In his address, Professor Sooklal emphasised the strategic importance of fostering trade relations among BRICS countries, particularly between South Africa, India, and China. "Investment from companies like Hisense is vital, not only for job creation but also for sustaining our nation’s development," he stated.

BRICS: A Pillar of Global Cooperation

The visit also highlighted the crucial role of BRICS in shaping global geopolitics and economics. Professor Sooklal reflected on the collaboration within BRICS, noting, "As we work closely with India, it’s essential that we ensure the Global South remains integral in global decision-making." He expressed confidence in the continued cooperation between these nations, particularly as India prepares to lead BRICS in 2026.

A Shared Vision for Economic Growth

The event further solidified the strong historical ties between India and South Africa. Hisense’s investment in the region exemplifies how global businesses can make a meaningful impact by creating jobs, upskilling local talent, and fostering innovation.

The general manager of Hisense South Africa Vivi Liu reaffirmed the company’s commitment to partnership and community development, stating, "By continuously improving and enlarging our manufacture in South Africa, we are building bridges between nations, empowering communities, and contributing to a more inclusive global economy."

Looking Forward

The visit concluded with a commitment from all parties to continue building on these foundations, ensuring that the economic partnerships between China, India, and South Africa remain robust and mutually beneficial.

