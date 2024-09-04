SPI RESEARCH ANNOUNCES THE 2025 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MATURITY™ BENCHMARK SURVEY IS OPEN

The 2025 PS Maturity Benchmark survey SPI Research Logo SPI analyzes five areas of performance in professional services organizations

Participate in the industry-leading Professional Services Maturity Benchmark survey and get a free copy of the report

For the past 18 years, the Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark has been the most important annual study for increasing productivity and profitability in PSOs, it depends on PS participation. ” — R. David Hofferberth

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that SPI Research, the leading research and consulting firm for professional services organizations, has launched the 2025 Professional Services Maturity™ Benchmark Survey. This is the 18th annual edition of the survey, which has become the industry standard for measuring and improving the performance of service-oriented businesses.

Your participation in the survey is not just a contribution, it's a significant addition to the industry's collective knowledge. As a thank you, you will receive a free copy of the report when published in February 2025.

The survey is based on the PS Maturity Model™, a strategic planning and management framework SPI Research developed in 2007. The model has been used by over 50,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence and achieve higher levels of productivity and profit.

The 2025 survey will cover the most relevant and pressing topics for professional services organizations, such as:

• How to prepare for and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in service delivery and operations

• How to adapt to the changing needs and expectations of clients in the digital age

• How to attract, retain, and develop talent in a competitive and remote work environment

• How to expand and diversify the service portfolio and offerings

• How to collect, analyze, and use data to drive decision-making and innovation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the number one topic of discussion in boardrooms today. Professional Services Organizations will be at the center of AI, creating a variety of services to help companies in every industry adopt AI and use it internally to drive greater performance.

The survey is open for participation until December 8, 2024. It will only take about 30-60 minutes of your time. Don't miss this opportunity to contribute to the largest and most comprehensive study of the professional services industry. To participate, please follow this link:

https://spiresearch.com/psmaturitymodel/2025psmb/

Don't miss this opportunity to participate in the largest and most comprehensive study of the professional services industry and receive a free copy of the report. Your participation will help us and the entire industry better understand the challenges and opportunities ahead and how to achieve service excellence in 2025 and beyond.

Thank you for your support and collaboration.



