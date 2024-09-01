Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season Kicked off with Romantic Incidental Music Highlighting the Charm of Classical Music and Award-winning Actress

MACAU, September 1 - Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Season Opening Concert “A Midsummer Night’s Dream with Sylvia Chang and Lio Kuokman” was presented on the evening of 31 August at Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, kicking off the new Concert Season with great fanfare. The Concert was so well received that additional seats had to be opened to meet the demand of the music enthusiasts.

Under the baton of Lio Kuokman, the Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra, the Opening Concert was based on the Incidental Music to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” composed by Mendelssohn and narrated by the award-winning actress Sylvia Chang, who played fourteen characters. With the dramatic adaptation and lyrics translation by Chiao Yuan-Pu, a famous writer and music scholar, the Incidental Music was fully presented. The sopranos Vivian Yau and Rena Fujii, along with the Ladies of Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus also performed in this Concert.

Prior to the Concert, Macao Orchestra held a simple but grand Opening and Toasting Ceremony. Guests attending included: Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao Special Administrative Region Government and President of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited; Mr. Wang Huijie, Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms. Catarina Lio, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM; Mr. Joseph Liu, Senior Vice President Marketing of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Ms. Catherine Kong, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China Limited; Ms. Jasmine Cheong, Vice President of Community and Government Relations of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace; Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao Special Administrative Region Government; Mr. Xu Zhiyu, Managing Director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Mr. Jimson Hoi, the Member of Board of Directors of Macao Orchestra Company, Limited and Mr. Lio Kuokman, Music Director and Principal Conductor of Macao Orchestra. They wished the Opening Concert of Macao Orchestra’s new Concert Season a smooth success.

Macao Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season is co-organised by Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A., and supported by BOC Macau. Taking “Creating Infinity” as the theme, the new Concert Season is committed to presentingtimeless masterpieces of different styles and eras to the audience. Avariety of ticket discountsare offered, and the Concert Season Booklets are available at all Macau Ticketing Network outlets, free of charge. For more discount information and concert details, please visit Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.