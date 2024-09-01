HEALTH MINISTER MEETS OFFICIALS FROM GUIZHOU PROVINCIAL OFFICIALS, CHINA

MHMS Minister Dr Bosawai and Mr. Wang Shijie, Vice chairperson, the Standing Committee of Guizhou Provincial People’s Congress.

Discussing areas of collaboration

The Minister for Health and Medical Service the Hon Dr Paul Popora Bosawai yesterday met and briefed a delegation from the Standing Committee of Guizhou Provincial People’s Congress, from Guizhou, China about the current state of health in Solomon Islands. The delegation was led by Mr. Wang Shijie, Vice chairperson, the Standing Committee of Guizhou Provincial People’s Congress.

This Ministry of Health and Medical Services signed an MOU with Guizhou Health Authorities in October 2023 to further develop the level of expertise and care in three different services, acupuncture and traditional medicine, urology and continue to assist the development of other services like nephrology, cardiology and medical laboratory technology.

Issues discussed during the gathering included the National Referral Hospital, the National Strategic Health Strategy 2022 to 2031 and continued collaboration with Guizhou authorities to improve health systems across the country.

Speaking at the meeting, MHMS Minister Dr Bosawai said the visit strengthens the current partnership and cooperation that exists between the 2 parties.

“Your visit deepens the exchange and cooperation between the Guizhou Provincial Health Commission and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, to enhance and facilitate medical cooperation programs on minimally invasive urological surgery and Chinese Traditional Medicine and acupuncture between the NRH and Affiliated Hospital Medical University.”

“Since the MOU, the acupuncture clinic has become very popular servicing both sick and well people. The minimal-invasive urological centre has been identified as a space to operate in the OT and the urology clinic. The next action already taken was the identifying 10 of our staff including doctors and nurses to attend the first ever short-term 3 months training at your hospital next year 2024.”

Having witnessed the state-of-the-art facilities both medical and educational at your hospital university during MHMS official visit in Guizhou province, China last year and ongoing this year, we are confident that our staff will gain enormous and critical skills, knowledge and modern technology in treating and managing all sorts of diseases and complications we are experiencing,” said Dr Bosawai.

The Health Minister also highlighted appreciation for the delegation’s visit.

“I reiterate my deepest appreciation for your mission. We are extremely grateful as I trust we know there is huge potential ahead of the two countries, especially with your provincial health commission and the medical university.”

“As a higher partnership development with the Government of PRC, we are looking forward to the opening of the new Comprehensive Medical Center early next year The tertiary services that would be offered from this new facility will benefit many of our cardiac and kidney patients, and urther reduce costs on our medical referrals if we were to send our people abroad for the services”

“Your technical cooperation is on the right path in building our capacity to transform into a new and higher medical technology and care service delivery we are confident that this pathway for the enhancement of local professional development will be successful,” said Minister Bosawai.