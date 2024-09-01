Solomon Islands and Australia Partnership in Health – Enhancing Health Information Systems across the country

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services recently received 14 desktop computers from Australia, valued at SBD253,000. The event took place during the opening ceremony of a two-day Health Information Systems (HIS) needs assessment workshop facilitated by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

The generous donation of 14 desktops aims to strengthen the capabilities of the Health Information System (HIS) Division across the Solomon Islands. The computers will be allocated to each Health Information Systems Officer at the national level and throughout the nine provinces. This support is crucial for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of health data management across the Solomon Islands health sector.

Deputy High Commissioner to Australia, Andrew Schloeffel, emphasized the importance of this contribution: “We understand the critical role the HIS officers play in Honiara and across the provinces. This is why we are so pleased to provide a computer to each team. The information you collect, analyze, and share enables the Government to make informed decisions about the health sector, based on accurate, timely, and up-to-date information.”

Receiving the computers, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Mrs Pauline McNeil thank the Australia Government for supporting the Ministry of Health and Medical Service by purchasing of 14 desktop computers for the HIS Unit to strengthen the data and information needs.

“These 14 desktop computers will replace the old desktop computers that was purchased about 11 years ago. The Ministry of Health is grateful for your sincere support and we are looking forward to work with you closely.

Rebecca Manelase Chief Medical Statistician, Pauline McNeil Permanent Secretary Health and Andrew Schoeffel Australian Deputy High Commissioner getting a photo together with the facilitators and rest of the attendees of the Health Information Systems Workshop conducted by the Australian Health Information Welfare team.

In addition, I extend my acknowledgement to the Australia Institute of Health and Welfare, Pacific Community – SPC, Pacific Health Information Support Hub and the Pacific Health Information Network for various supports in the HIS Unit by strengthening the Health System in the Solomon Islands. Likewise, by running this HIS needs assessment workshop to support the HIS Unit, said PS McNeil.

Representatives from the Provincial Health Authorities and other development partners including WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA and World Bank were present to witness the presentation and the commencement of a two-day needs assessment workshop facilitated by the Ministry of health and the AIHW.

The AIHW is funded by the Australian Government under the Australian Government’s Partnerships for a Healthy Region Initiative to deliver the Pacific Health Information Support Hub (PHISH). The PHISH is working across five Pacific Island Countries including, Fiji, PNG, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands to strengthen their Health Information System.

Health Information Systems Workshop Underway with a good turn out from the various health sector representatives.

Solomon Islands is the fifth country to have the needs assessment workshop. The outcome of this workshop will be a Health Information Systems Improvement Roadmap for the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health. It will outline the critical areas of technical support needed that can be delivered by PHISH and other partners as appropriate.

The Deputy High Commissioner in his remarks highlighted “Solomon Islands is a friend, family, and partner to Australia. Through the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, we are very proud to work with the Ministry of Health and all the provinces to strengthen your health information systems and improve your ability to collect, validate, analyze, and disseminate health data to inform health policy.”

Permanent Secretary McNeil also emphasized on the aim of the workshop.

“This HIS needs assessment will identify the gaps and needs to improve the Health Information System Unit and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS). It is an opportunity to learn and apply the knowledge gained to improve the HIS and CRVS systems of the country and produce better health and vital statistics outcomes.

“Strengthening Health Information Systems is not just technical endeavour; it is a moral imperative. By investing in HIS, we invest in the health and well-being of our communities. Let us commit to working together to build HIS that are resilient, responsive, and capable of meeting the health challenges of today and tomorrow.

The 2-day workshop facilitated by the Ministry of Health in partnership and the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, included the handover of the 14 desktops, demonstrating the Solomon Islands and Australia partnership in Health through harnessing both the bilateral and regional efforts for the health information systems division.

