MFAET Minister and delegation joins PIF Forum Leaders meeting in Tonga.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka and delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade including the Permanent Secretary Collin Beck went ahead to Nukualofa, Tonga to join the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting from 26 to 30 August, 2024.

Prime Minister Honorable Jeremiah Manele and delegation arrived in Nukualofa on Tuesday afternoon.

The theme for this year’s meeting is “Transformative Resilient Pasikifi: Build Better Now” coined by the host, Kingdom who has assumed the role of the Chairmanship from Cook Islands.

The first meeting was with the Pacific Africa Caribbean Pacific (PACP). The historical member’s dialogue with the United Nations Secretary General opened the second day for the members and stakeholders’ dialogue.

The Leaders Plenary convened on Wednesday. Discussions was across a plethora of issues on region such as the 2050 Strategy on the Implementation Plan, Health and Education, Climate Change and Resilience, the Pacific Resilience Facility, Regional Peace and Security, Oceans and Fisheries and others.

The Plenary did not complete its deliberations and therefore continued its work at the Retreat. Leaders had their Retreat in Vava’au Island on 29th August.

Bilateral meetings also took place on the margins of the Leaders meetings with the UN Secretary General, Commonwealth Secretary General, China, Singapore, France, New Zealand, Australia, United States, Fiji, Ghana, Thailand and others.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE