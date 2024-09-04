New Top Impact Author Award by Goody Business Book Awards to Recognize Authors Who Win 3+ Awards

The new Top Impact Author Award by the Annual Goody Business Book Awards will shine a light on authors whose book receives 3+ awards as a Winner or Finalist. Goody Business Book Awards is adding a New Top Impact Award in 2024 to recognize books that receive 3+ awards (Winner or Finalist) in the same year. The Annual Goody Business Book Awards Final Deadline is September 30 to nominate your book. There will be at least 1 Winner and 1 Finalist in 50 categories. In 2023, 7 authors received 3+ awards from the Annual Goody Business Book Awards, including “Frazzlebrain” by Gina Simmons Schneider Ph.D., which inspired the new Top Impact Author Award. Authors, Publicists, Publishers and Fans can nominate any book for a Goody Business Book Awards in 1-50 categories published within 5 years.

This new Goody Business Book Awards - Top Impact Author Award supports our mission to ‘Uplift Author Voices’ above the rest with 46+ million books on Amazon.” — Liz H. Kelly, CEO/Founder, Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annual Goody Business Book Awards announces a new Top Impact Author Award for writers whose book wins 3+ awards (Winner or Finalist) in the same year, starting in 2024. With the Final Deadline coming up September 30th, Authors, Publishers, Publicists, and fans are encouraged to take 5 minutes to nominate any book published within 5 years. And there are many options to win with 50 categories in 8 subject areas: Business, Entrepreneur, Health, Leadership, Marketing, Money/Wealth, Self-Help and Technology.Award-Winning Authors will be announced by November 15th, just in time for holiday book sales promotions and winter months when people are reading more. As book marketing pros, every winner will receive custom banners and videos by category. The goal is to help authors increase fans, book sales, and media interviews by recognizing 100% social impact authors.Goody Business Book Awards and Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly explains, “This new Top Impact Author Award supports our mission to ‘Uplift Author Voices’ above the rest with 46+ million books on Amazon.”Nominating a book takes less than 5 minutes using these 3 easy steps:1. Submit book PDF.2. Upload book cover jpeg.3. Answer a short question about the book’s impact in one paragraph.The judges will carefully review the answer to the question: “HOW is your book helping others?” when selecting the Award-Winning Authors (Top Impact Author, Winners and Finalists). Whether a book is helping someone be a better entrepreneur or leader, buy a house, build wealth, or live longer, Goody Business Book Awards will spotlight all winners using our book marketing expertise.While being a Winner or Finalist in any of the 50 categories is a significant achievement, some authors are positively impacting an even broader audience in multiple areas. And depending on the book quality, competition, social impact, and categories submitted, the author’s book may win multiple awards.This “platinum-level” book award is being added in 2024 to elevate thought leaders whose words stand out even more by being recognized in 3+ award categories. Goody Business Book Awards will send these writers a new Top Impact Author Award seal, along with extra benefits, including:1. Added to our new Top Impact Author Winners Circle.2. New custom Goody Business Book Awards - Top Impact Author awards seal that can be displayed on the author’s book cover, website and/or social media.3. New custom banner with the new Top Impact Author awards seal, and their book cover that can be used for digital marketing.4. New custom video for each Top Impact Author featuring their book and awards.5. Featured in a Goody Business Book Awards press release.6. Featured in a Top Impact Author Winners Blog on the Goody Business Book Awards website.7. Featured in Top Impact Author social media posts and videos by the Goody Business Book Awards.8. PLUS - All Award-Winning Authors will also be given the option to order an engraved trophy for their Goody Business Book Awards starting in November 2024 (details coming soon).In 2023, 7 books won 3+ Goody Business Book Awards, which inspired this new Top Impact Author Award, including: 1. Louis Gudema, “Bullseye Marketing”, 2. Gina Simmons Schneider Ph.D., “Frazzlebrain”, 3. Mike Rucker, “The Fun Habit”, 4. Ellen Connelly Taaffe, “The Mirrored Door”, 5. D. Terrence Foster, MD, “The Stress Book”, 6. Traci Schubert Barrett, “What if There’s More?”, and 7. Chuen Chuen Yeo, “8 Paradoxes of Leadership Agility”.Book awards can raise an author’s credibility as a thought leader. This new Goody Business Book Awards - Top Impact Author Award was created for this reason. It’s no longer enough to be a bestseller. Becoming an Award-Winning Author has many author benefits. Writers are encouraged to nominate books to the Goody Business Book Awards, along with other awards programs.WHERE TO NOMINATE BOOKS BY SEPT 30 FINAL DEADLINE:FOLLOW NEWS:Instagram @GoodyBusinessBookAwardsFacebookYouTube Playlist - Goody Business Book AwardsABOUT GOODY BUSINESS BOOK AWARDS: The Annual Goody Business Book Awards are presented by Goody PR to honor 100% social impact book books, and were recognized in the Top 8 Business Book Awards for 2023 by Write Business Results. After promoting hundreds of authors and small business owners for 15+ years, Goody PR Founder, Award-Winning Author (“8-Second PR”) and Podcast Host Liz H. Kelly designed the program to amplify authors making a positive impact with words. This annual awards program is an extension of Goody PR’s Mission to “Magnify Good”. The Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and marketing and media experts. The Goody Business Book Awards logo is a hot air balloon with a book as the basket to symbolize their Mission to “Uplift Author Voices” literally above millions of similar books. For more information, and to nominate books, visit: https://goodybusinessbookawards.com ABOUT GOODY PR: The Award-Winning Goody PR Agency works primarily with clients who are Small Businesses, CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, Speakers, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Experts, and Authors on public relations and digital marketing campaigns. To amplify their brand story, Goody PR is grateful to have booked thousands of earned media interviews (TV, print, radio and podcasts) on major media, including the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, FOX Weather, NPR, TIME Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, The Wall Street Journal, WebMD, Fast Company, Entrepreneur, Forbes and hundreds of local TV, newspapers, radio shows and top podcasts. For more information, visit https://goodypr.com

