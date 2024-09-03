Espero Launches AI-enabled Insights Driven eProtocol Platform: Revolutionizing Clinical Trial Protocol Development

Espero eProtocol workflow

eProtocol Streamlines and Automates Protocol Authoring, Slashing Clinical Trial Startup Timelines

At Espero, our mission is clear—we want to eliminate the bottlenecks in clinical trial processes, starting with a bold promise: a 30% boost in productivity in Protocol Design and Development” — Kimberly Tableman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Espero , a pioneer in clinical trial eProtocol innovation, is proud to announce today the launch of an Insights Driven Protocol Platform (IDP), a groundbreaking AI-enabled solution utilizing the ICH-M11 guideline for data collection to redefine protocol development and authoring in the pharmaceutical industry. Spearheaded by Kimberly Tableman, a seasoned expert with over two decades of experience at Pfizer and GSK, eProtocol promises to disrupt traditional, time-consuming workflows and deliver unprecedented efficiencies in clinical trial design."At Espero, our mission is clear—we want to eliminate the bottlenecks in clinical trial processes, starting with a bold promise: a 30% boost in productivity in Protocol Design and Development," said Kimberly Tableman, Founder and CEO of Espero. "Our AI-insights platform helps overcome the need for cumbersome manual workflows that rely on outdated tools like Word documents, SharePoint, and endless email threads. With eProtocol, what once took 3-6 months can now be achieved in a fraction of the time."Modernization and digitization of Clinical Trials is a must to overcome the complexity and challenges that the industry is experiencing. Espero’s launch of IDP helps study teams, medical writers and data managers bring the protocol process into the digital age, with digital tools, automation & data insights.Insights Driven eProtocol Platform is designed to:- Boost team’s efficiency by pre-populating the protocol template, accelerating protocol authoring, capturing data electronically, and sending it downstream.- Centralize processes and collaboration workflows.- Enable data-driven protocol design with real-time insights, incorporating patient and site feedback to reduce the burden.- Automate FDA Submissions.- Dynamically generate study documents with 1-click IRB, ICF, IB document generation.- Build source systems with 1-click (eCRF, ePRO, eCOA)."By automating these traditionally manual processes, eProtocol empowers study sponsors to not only cut down on time and resources but also to enhance the quality and integrity of their clinical trials," Tableman added. "This is more than just an innovation; it's a revolution in how we approach clinical research, digital eProtocol is reshaping clinical development and powering downstream systems with generative AI."Learn more about Espero’s new eProtocol solution at DPHARM (September 17-18) in Philadelphia, by contacting Espero at https://espero-health.com About EsperoEspero is a leader in clinical trial innovation, dedicated to advancing the future of medicine through cutting-edge technology. Founded by Kimberly Tableman, Espero is committed to transforming the clinical trial process with AI-driven solutions that streamline operations, improve compliance, and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to patients.

