91 SB MM 14.2 roadway alert

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I-91 Southbound is experiencing delays in the area of mile marker 14.2 in Dummerston due to a motor vehicle crash.

  

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Kaylie Cadorette
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster,VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX

 

