91 SB MM 14.2 roadway alert

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-91 Southbound is experiencing delays in the area of mile marker 14.2 in Dummerston due to a motor vehicle crash.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

