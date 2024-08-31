Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife (2022)

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harold Kooden, Ph.D ., presents a transformative exploration of the coming-out process and its profound impact on successful aging in his acclaimed book, Golden Men: The Power of Gay Midlife. This groundbreaking work provides invaluable insights into how embracing one's true self can lead to a fulfilling and resilient midlife, making it an essential read for anyone navigating life's complexities.Originally published in 2000, Golden Men offers a unique and detailed examination of how coming out shapes our understanding of aging and personal growth. Through its structured exercises and principles, the book guides readers in applying these lessons to age gracefully and handle life’s challenges with resilience. The subsequent positive public response highlights the book’s universal relevance, demonstrating its applicability beyond the gay community. Dr. Kooden’s work has garnered acclaim for its depth and practical wisdom. In a recent review on Amazon , readers praised the book’s impact:“Well Written. I gave this book to a friend of mine who is gay. He and his boyfriend enjoyed it and were very grateful. They said great things about it and highly recommended it.” — 4.0 out of 5 stars, August 5, 2024Charles Silverstein, author of The Joy of Gay Sex, hails Golden Men as the definitive work on gay midlife. He asserts that it should be a staple on every gay man’s bookshelf, underscoring its importance in understanding and navigating this pivotal stage of life.About the Book:This book is unique in its detailed exploration of the coming-out process and its relevance for successful aging by showing the lifetime lessons learned by coming out. The book’s sequential exercises facilitate a focused path for how to age successfully and also to deal with other life crises. Though originally written and published in 2000, the subsequent public response has shown that the exercises and principles of successful aging are applicable to all people. In a review written by Charles Silverstein (author of The Joy of Gay Sex), “Golden Men is certain to be the seminal work on gay middle age. Kooden’s book belongs on the bookshelf of every gay man."About the Author:Harold Kooden, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist, community activist, University of Chicago graduate, and fellow of the American Psychological Association. He is a founder and board member of the National Gay and Lesbian Health Foundation and the NYC AIDS Network, as well as a board member of the New York State Martin Luther King Jr. Institute for Nonviolence and the North American representative of the International Lesbian and Gay Association. Besides continuing his activism with SAGE (Service and Advocacy for GLBT Elders), he has also authored many articles on gay psychology.Website: www.haroldkooden.com

