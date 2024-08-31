Trauma is Expensive Podcast Returns September 11 with Angelica Ross: A Powerful Story of Resilience

Join Angelica Ross and Trauma is Expensive for an inspiring season premiere on resilience, healing, and real-life stories of overcoming adversity.

COHOES, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma is Expensive, a podcast that delves deep into the complexities of mental health, trauma, and healing, is thrilled to announce the premiere of its highly anticipated second season. Set to launch on September 11, 2024, this new season promises to deliver even more powerful and inspiring content, with a special co-host appearance by the remarkable Angelica Ross, a leading advocate for transgender rights and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Angelica Ross is a name that resonates with many, not only for her groundbreaking roles in critically acclaimed television series such as Pose and American Horror Story but also for her unwavering commitment to social justice and empowerment. As the founder of TransTech Social Enterprises, Angelica has dedicated her life to creating opportunities for transgender individuals in the tech industry, breaking barriers, and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society. Her story is one of resilience, transformation, and unwavering determination, making her an ideal co-host for the premiere episode of Trauma is Expensive.

The second season of Trauma is Expensive continues the podcast’s mission to provide a platform for authentic and raw conversations about mental health, trauma, and personal growth. This season, the podcast shifts its focus even more towards the voices of real people who have lived through profound experiences and are willing to share their stories with the world. By amplifying these voices, Trauma is Expensive aims to create a ripple effect of healing and connection among its listeners, encouraging others to open up about their own journeys and find solace in the shared human experience.

Since its inception, Trauma is Expensive has resonated deeply with audiences across the globe. The podcast has established itself as a safe and supportive space where challenging yet necessary conversations take place. The decision to premiere the new season on September 11 is a deliberate one, chosen to honor a day of national reflection and resilience. On this day, *Trauma is Expensive* seeks to contribute to the ongoing dialogue around collective healing, offering stories of strength and perseverance that echo the resilience shown by so many in the face of adversity.

Angelica Ross’s involvement in the season premiere is particularly poignant. As someone who has overcome significant challenges and has emerged as a powerful voice for marginalized communities, Angelica brings a wealth of experience, empathy, and insight to the podcast. Her journey from a young transgender woman facing discrimination and hardship to becoming a successful actress and entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring. In the premiere episode, Angelica will share her personal story of resilience and transformation, offering listeners a glimpse into her life and the challenges she has faced along the way. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, self-love, and acceptance, and her presence on the podcast is sure to resonate with audiences.

As Trauma is Expensive embarks on its second season, it remains committed to its core mission of fostering understanding, empathy, and healing. The podcast believes that by sharing our stories, we can break down the stigma surrounding mental health and create a community of support and connection. This season, *Trauma is Expensive* is turning the spotlight on the people, inviting listeners to share their own experiences and truths. The podcast team is encouraging anyone who has a story to tell, or who believes that someone else could benefit from hearing their truth, to reach out. By doing so, the podcast hopes to continue building a platform where diverse voices are heard, and where the collective process of healing can take place.

In addition to the premiere of Season 2, Trauma is Expensive is excited to announce that its sister podcast, These Fukken Feelings Podcast, will also be returning with a new season. Season 4 of These Fukken Feelings Podcast is set to premiere on October 14, 2024, in alignment with World Mental Health Day on October 10. This new season will continue to explore the intricacies of human emotions and mental health, featuring candid discussions, heartfelt stories, and insights that aim to inspire and engage listeners. The decision to launch the new season in conjunction with World Mental Health Day underscores the podcast’s commitment to raising awareness about mental health issues and promoting a message of hope and healing.

As Trauma is Expensive and These Fukken Feelings Podcast gear up for their respective new seasons, the podcast team reflects on the journey so far and the incredible support they have received from their listeners. The feedback and engagement from the audience have been instrumental in shaping the direction of the podcast, and the team is deeply grateful for the continued love and support. With each new season, the podcast aims to go deeper, tackle more complex issues, and provide even more value to its listeners.

Hosted by Micah Bravery, Trauma is Expensive is a podcast that delves into the complexities of mental health, trauma, and the healing process. Through honest and empathetic conversations with guests from all walks of life, the podcast provides a safe space for listeners to connect, learn, and grow. With a focus on authenticity and empathy, *Trauma is Expensive* has become a trusted source of support for those navigating their own mental health journeys.

Angelica Ross is an acclaimed actress, businesswoman, and advocate for transgender rights. She is the founder and CEO of TransTech Social Enterprises, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for transgender individuals in the tech industry. Angelica’s work on Pose and *American Horror Story has further solidified her status as a trailblazer in the entertainment world, and her advocacy work continues to inspire and empower marginalized communities. Her mission is to foster a sense of belonging and acceptance, and her involvement in *Trauma is Expensive* is a testament to her commitment to using her platform for good.

