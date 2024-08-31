First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Imamaddin Khalilov on winning Paralympic gold
On August 30, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.
The head of state congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his birthday, wishing him robust health and continued...30 August 2024, 12:48
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.