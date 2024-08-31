PHILIPPINES, August 31 - Press Release

August 30, 2024 REVILLA PINANGUNAHAN ANG GROUNDBREAKING NG VSMMC INFECTIOUS DISEASE CENTER SA CEBU CITY PINANGUNAHAN ng batikang mambabatas na si Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. ang groundbreaking ceremony ng Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) - Infectious Disease Center sa Cebu City nitong nakaraang Huwebes (Agosto 29). Ang VSMMC Infectious Disease Center ay apat na palapag na gusali na magsisilbing pasilidad para sa makabagong laboratory at isolation place upang tukuyin at maiwasan ang pagkalat ng mga nakakahawang sakit. Sa pamamagitan ni Revilla, nakapaglaan ng pondo sa kasalukuyang national budget para sa pagpapatayo ng nasabing gusali. Dinaluhan rin ang nasabing okasyon nina Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, VSMMC Medical Chief Dr. Gerardo Aquino, Jr., at mga kongresista sa Cebu City. "Ang Infectious Disease Center na ito ay magiging simbolo ng ating dedikasyon, hindi lamang sa paggamot ng sakit, kundi sa pag-iwas at pagpigil dito, ensuring that we are better prepared for whatever health challenges the future may bring," ani ni Revilla. "Sana po mula dito ay makikita natin ang liwanag ng bagong pag-asa, isang pangarap na nagtutulak sa atin tungo sa isang mas ligtas na bukas," pagwawakas niya.

