Night work for restriping on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road at Shower Drive

Main, News Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of a nightly, alternating single-lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road at the intersection of Shower Drive, Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping work. Please note, this work will not take place on Monday, Sept. 2, due to the Labor Day holiday. Crews will be modifying the existing striping in the area of the intersection to include a dedicated right-turn lane from Shower Drive onto Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road. Preparation work for this project began on Monday, Aug. 12, and restriping work is anticipated to take approximately four weeks. The estimated completion date is early October 2024, weather permitting.

In Summer 2019, the dedicated right-turn lane from Shower Drive was previously removed to accommodate the morning Hilo-bound contraflow from Kaloli Drive to Shower Drive. After reevaluation of traffic patterns and community input, HDOT made the decision to reinstate the right-turn lane. The morning Hilo-bound contraflow will remain operational after this work.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area.

For HDOT Hawaiʻi Island road closures please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

###