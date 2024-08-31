Rutland Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4005402
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: August 30, 2024, at approximately 1807 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Raymond Rd, MT Tabor, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Paul Terwilliger
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 30, 2024, at approximately 1807 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, were notified of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of US RT 7 near Raymond Rd, in the Town of Mount Tabor. Troopers identified the operator as Paul Terwilliger, of Bennington, VT. Throughout the interaction with Terwilliger, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Terwilliger was ultimately arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Operation After Suspension. Terwilliger was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Terwilliger also had an active warrant and was lodged at Marble Valley for lack of bail. Terwilliger was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley
BAIL: $600
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
