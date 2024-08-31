Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4005402

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: August 30, 2024, at approximately 1807 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 7 / Raymond Rd, MT Tabor, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Paul Terwilliger

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 30, 2024, at approximately 1807 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, were notified of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of US RT 7 near Raymond Rd, in the Town of Mount Tabor. Troopers identified the operator as Paul Terwilliger, of Bennington, VT. Throughout the interaction with Terwilliger, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Terwilliger was ultimately arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Operation After Suspension. Terwilliger was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Terwilliger also had an active warrant and was lodged at Marble Valley for lack of bail. Terwilliger was cited to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley

BAIL: $600

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

