State of Hawai‘i Health and Social Services Job Fair

Posted on Aug 30, 2024

The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) hosted a Health and Social Services Job Fair at Leeward Community College in August to support recruitment efforts for registered nurses, social workers, human service professionals and social service aids and assistants. These four classes of workers predominantly assist Hawai‘i’s residents through various professional and support services at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services and Leeward Community College Human Resources Office.

Interested applicants were asked to apply online in advance of the fair. Applicants who met the minimum qualifications were invited to the job fair to meet with departmental staff, schedule an interview, listen to speakers from the various state departments and ask questions. Individuals who did not apply in advance could still attend the job fair and apply on-site.

This targeted job fair model aims to shorten the recruitment process timeline and get qualified applicants into state jobs faster, which in turn helps support the needs of our residents.

These jobs and many others are on continuous recruitment, as the state is always looking for qualified and dedicated employees. Visit the DHRD recruitment website to view current job openings at jobs.hawaii.gov/careers.

To stay informed of state recruitment efforts and upcoming job fairs, please follow DHRD on social media by visiting linktr.ee/hawaiidhrd.