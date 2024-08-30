Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward: Governor’s Message September 2024

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Main

My team and I visited Maui last month to commemorate the one-year mark of the Maui Wildfires. During my visit, I had the opportunity to connect with numerous members of the community. Listening to their stories and sharing in their grief was a profound experience.

The tragic events from a year ago remind us of the importance of community, compassion and solidarity. Each life lost in the wildfires was an indispensable part of our community. Their absence is keenly felt and we will always remember them as family.

I’m deeply touched and constantly reminded by the bravery and strength displayed by the community over the past year. Let’s continue to support one another and nurture hope. Together, we’ve shown that we can overcome the most challenging of circumstances and by doing so we are honoring the memory of those we lost by continuing our recovery.

Mahalo to the countless partners who helped Maui recover by clearing the debris and building several housing projects to house Maui’s displaced residents, a new school and a new health clinic. I’d like to thank every individual who has served and sacrificed for others.

While we have made significant progress — and I am immensely proud of the work that has been accomplished — there is more work to do. I am confident that we will get to a place where Maui can once again be a safe, nurturing and thriving environment for its people, where families can celebrate and share their culture and traditions and where every member

of our community feels supported and loved.

Mahalo and aloha,