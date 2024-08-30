Hawai‘i Receives Green Light for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Main

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) of the Department of Commerce has given the green light to Hawai‘i’s Initial Proposals for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, which is a key part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative. This approval allows Hawai‘i to apply for funding and begin the implementation of the BEAD program, which marks significant progress in bridging the digital gap and working toward the President’s objective of providing affordable, dependable, high-speed Internet access to all Americans.

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant, of which Hawai‘i was allocated more than $149 million.

“We are grateful for the collaboration between the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the University of Hawaiʻi and the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism on our statewide broadband initiatives, so that programs can be implemented effectively with the generous support from the federal government, for the benefit of Hawaiʻi’s communities,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and the NTIA have been exceptional partners in our efforts to develop and build the necessary infrastructure to bridge the digital divide across the islands – from Hanalei to Hilo, mauka to makai, and everywhere in between,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. “With this unprecedented federal funding, we are making a significant leap toward eliminating barriers and tackling inequities within our communities.”

Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on high-speed internet adoption, training and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

“Today, Hawai‘i can move their ‘Internet for All’ efforts from planning to action,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson.

To learn more about the BEAD program, visit https://www.hawaii.edu/broadband/broadband-equity-access-and-deployment-program/.