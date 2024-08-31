UH Breaks Extramural Funding Record for Third Consecutive Year with $615.7M in FY 2024

Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Main

The University of Hawaiʻi (UH) set another extramural funding record with $615.7 million in fiscal year 2024 (FY 2024). This marks the third consecutive year that UH has topped half a billion dollars in funding with a record-setting total that is a $99.8 million or a 19.3% increase over UH’s previous record of $515.9 million set in FY 2023. Governor Josh Green, M.D., attended the August 12 news conference at UH Mānoa where UH officials made the announcement.

Extramural funding comprises investments from external agencies such as the federal government, industry and nonprofit organizations that support research and training activities conducted by university faculty and staff.

“Having the best and the brightest researchers at UH boosts our state’s economy and provides access to valuable insight and expertise in dealing with problems facing our community, like COVID-19, climate change, conservation and renewable energy,” said Governor Green. “It also demonstrates to our young people, considering their futures, that coming to UH and staying in Hawai‘i to advance their careers is indeed an option.”

Based on the findings of a 2021 economic impact report published by the UH Economic Research Organization, $615 million in extramural funding is estimated to generate $947 million in total business sales, $434 million in employee earnings and $53 million in state tax revenue, and is currently supporting more than 10,000 jobs.

“This steadily increasing investment in UH by external organizations, now totaling well over $1.5 billion dollars in the past three years, demonstrates global recognition of the greatness of Hawaiʻi’s public higher education system,” said UH President David Lassner. “Every one of these dollars is a testament to the intellectual capacity and capability of our entire UH community to address the challenges and opportunities facing Hawaiʻi and our planet.”

UH Mānoa, UH’s flagship university, led the extramural award amounts this year with $464.9 million. The UH System brought in $71.2 million, UH Community Colleges totaled $51.1 million, UH Hilo received $22.6 million and UH West O‘ahu totaled $5.9 million.