Governor Kay Ivey’s Labor Day Video Message

Governor Kay Ivey shared a video message to commemorate Labor Day, honoring the hardworking men and women across Alabama whose efforts keep the state thriving. (Alyssa Turner, Governor’s Office)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.