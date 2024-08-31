Portion of Kekaulike Avenue in Kula to close for approximately nine months

Main, News Posted on Aug 30, 2024 in Highways News

KULA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying highway users and residents that beginning Monday, Sept. 9, a portion of Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) between Waiakoa Road and ʻAlae Road will be closed for 24 hours, seven days a week, for approximately nine months.

The closure is necessary to repair Kekaulike Avenue at mile marker 8.2, a section of road that was heavily damaged during a severe weather event in December 2021. Currently, the affected roadway has one lane open. There will be preparation work beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3 that will not require a full closure.

Those who use Kekaulike Avenue should find alternate routes and adjust commute times as appropriate. If traveling from the north, in the area of Waiakoa Road, Copp Road will be used as a detour. If traveling from the south in the area of ʻAlae Road, Kula Highway will be used as a detour.

The project involves work including replacing a box culvert under the roadway, construction of a gravity retaining wall system and installing guardrails. Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

For road closure and detour information see:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Traffic-Control-Plan.pdf

