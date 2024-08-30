New shelter spaces to open in Merritt

CANADA, August 30 - People experiencing homelessness in Merritt will soon have access to as many as 40 shelter spaces as the Province, through BC Housing, leases the Knights Inn motel until March 30, 2027.

The new shelter at 2702 Nicola Ave. will be open 24/7. It will have an outdoor area, a dedicated office and a programming space. The site is close to local amenities, essential services and transit.

As the only shelter in the community, this project is critical to ensure people will continue to have access to basic services, such as food, a warm indoor space and support services. The new shelter will replace the former Desert Inn shelter, which closed at the end of July 2024 due to building safety conditions.

Guests from the former Desert Inn shelter were offered temporary accommodations by BC Housing to ensure no one was displaced during the transition to a new site.

Occupancy is expected to begin in late 2024. The shelter requires upgrades to the fire-safety systems prior to occupancy, as well as the installation of fencing and gates to ensure privacy and access control.

The Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society, which managed the daily operations of the Desert Inn shelter, will manage the new shelter at Knights Inn. This helps ensure continuity of relationships and services for returning shelter guests.

The Province, through BC Housing, will provide approximately $1.9 million in annual operating funding for the new shelter.

While shelters provide immediate relief to people experiencing homelessness, they are not a long-term solution to homelessness. Through the Belonging in BC homelessness plan, it is the Province’s goal to help people move into permanent, stable housing.

Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 2,100 homes in the Thompson-Nicola region.