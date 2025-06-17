Submit Release
Indigenous art related to Pattullo Bridge replacement reflects First Nations’ connections to area

CANADA, June 17 - First Nations cultural recognition:

  • The Fraser River and its shorelines have been actively used by First Nations since time immemorial for fishing, harvesting and other important activities.
  • First Nations artists are exploring themes of kinship-based trade, transportation and inter-generational connection through their artwork.
  • These themes will feature strongly in artwork visible on the new bridge structure and approaches in New Westminster and Surrey.
  • The work of Kwantlen artist q̓ʷɑt̓ic̓ɑ, Phyllis Atkins is inspired by her life-long connection to the stɑl’əw̓ (Fraser River).
  • The artwork is dedicated to her friend, Garrett Martindale, who worked with q̓ʷɑt̓ic̓ɑ on white sturgeon acoustic telemetry studies.

Highway 17-Old Yale Road overpass and Bridge Road in Surrey:

  • Traffic fully shifted onto the new Highway 17 overpass on June 2, 2025, allowing traffic to continue uninterrupted above Old Yale Road.
  • The overpass will also accommodate a direct off-ramp from the new bridge to westbound Highway 17.
  • Construction of the new off-ramp is ongoing.
  • Bridge Road will become a two-way road with a new multi-use path connecting to the bridge.
  • The embossed design is visible from Old Yale Road and Bridge Road.

