Indigenous art related to Pattullo Bridge replacement reflects First Nations’ connections to area

CANADA, June 17 - First Nations cultural recognition: The Fraser River and its shorelines have been actively used by First Nations since time immemorial for fishing, harvesting and other important activities.

First Nations artists are exploring themes of kinship-based trade, transportation and inter-generational connection through their artwork.

These themes will feature strongly in artwork visible on the new bridge structure and approaches in New Westminster and Surrey.

The work of Kwantlen artist q̓ʷɑt̓ic̓ɑ, Phyllis Atkins is inspired by her life-long connection to the stɑl’əw̓ (Fraser River).

The artwork is dedicated to her friend, Garrett Martindale, who worked with q̓ʷɑt̓ic̓ɑ on white sturgeon acoustic telemetry studies. Highway 17-Old Yale Road overpass and Bridge Road in Surrey: Traffic fully shifted onto the new Highway 17 overpass on June 2, 2025, allowing traffic to continue uninterrupted above Old Yale Road.

The overpass will also accommodate a direct off-ramp from the new bridge to westbound Highway 17.

Construction of the new off-ramp is ongoing.

Bridge Road will become a two-way road with a new multi-use path connecting to the bridge.

The embossed design is visible from Old Yale Road and Bridge Road.

