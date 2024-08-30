New second-stage housing for women leaving violence opening in Terrace

CANADA, August 30 - Women and their children leaving gender-based violence in Terrace now have access to 22 second-stage homes with the opening of Ella’s Place.

“The homes at Ella’s Place are a welcome addition to the Terrace community so women and their children have a safe place to turn to in a crisis,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “These new units are part of the work we’re doing to provide people with a continuum of safe and stable accommodation with resources to support them to move into more permanent and long-term housing.”

The Province, through BC Housing, partnered with ‘Ksan Society to build Ella’s Place, a second-stage housing building. The three-storey wood-frame building has a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The development will include a secure green space and play area for families.

“Ella’s Place will provide women and their children with the necessary supports and stability to live safe and fulfilling lives within the community,” said Amanda Owens, executive director of ‘Ksan Society. “This type of temporary accommodation is one important step toward securing that stability and agency.”

Second-stage housing provides short-term accommodation with on-site supports for women, gender-diverse people, and their dependent children leaving violence. It is also open to women in recovery. The project will provide women the opportunity to seamlessly transition from temporary transition housing to second-stage homes. Residents can stay in second-stage housing for approximately six to 18 months before moving to more permanent housing in the community.

“Women and their children should never have to worry about finding a place to turn to when they leave an abusive situation,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “Our government is proud to help open this building, the first of its kind in Terrace, to ensure women and children have secure, affordable housing, as well as support and programming to help them make decisions about their future.”

’Ksan Society will manage the building and provide supports to residents, such as crisis and emotional support, safety planning and life-skills training.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 375 homes in Terrace.

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“For women and their children leaving violence, an essential step on the path to healing is trauma-informed care and a safe place to live. These new homes and spaces will provide people with the support they need while providing a home to rest, recover and rebuild their lives.”

Sean Bujtas, mayor of Terrace –

“This second-stage housing project, the first of its kind in our community, is a much-needed resource in Terrace. Ella’s Place will offer women and children fleeing violence a safe place to live as well as on-site services to support their journey toward stability. We are thankful to all those who helped make this happen — the Province, BC Housing, and ‘Ksan Society, which does such important work in our community.”

The Province, through BC Housing, provided more than $13 million through the Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund to the project, and is providing $490,000 in annual operating funding.

Residents of the second-stage home will pay either 30% of their income for rent or, for those receiving income or disability assistance, the provincial shelter rate.

As is common for projects that support individuals who have experienced gender-based violence, the address of the project is being withheld for safety reasons.

