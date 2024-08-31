Minister's statement on supportive housing in Richmond

CANADA, August 31 - Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, has released the following statement about supportive housing in Richmond:

“Addressing the housing crisis and finding solutions for people experiencing homelessness are a priority for our government. However, solutions that help break the cycle of homelessness are complicated and must be done in partnership with the communities and municipalities that make up our great province.

“I would like to acknowledge that the Province, through BC Housing, is suspending our work on the proposed new six-storey supportive-housing building at Cambie and Sexsmith roads in Richmond. We remain open to exploring this or other sites as potential locations, but we need to take a step back, hear from the community and re-assess our options.

“Let me be clear, we’re not hitting pause on our commitment to addressing homelessness in Richmond. We have extended the lease for the other sites to 2027, which gives us time to look at other options for sites.

“We are committed to building supportive housing in Richmond. Moving forward, building community confidence is an important part of that.

“We know that supportive homes move people indoors and are better for the community overall, minimizing greater community disruption through encampments. This step back gives us an opportunity to explore all options and return to the community with a plan to get their input on.

“We also know that everyone in our communities are safer when they have shelter and housing because people are able to stabilize and access the services and treatment they need to rebuild their lives.

“The Province and BC Housing will continue working closely with the City of Richmond and community, to find solutions that work for the community and for those experiencing homelessness.“