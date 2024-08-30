Governor Newsom honors fallen CAL FIRE Firefighter 8.30.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of CAL FIRE Fire Apparatus Engineer Christopher Ward:

“On behalf of all Californians, Jennifer and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Fire Apparatus Engineer Ward’s loved ones, friends and CAL FIRE family as they mourn this devastating loss. His bravery and dedication to protecting others will never be forgotten.”

Engineer Ward, 47, passed away on August 29 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

Engineer Ward began his career with CAL FIRE in June 2020 as a seasonal Firefighter I with the San Benito-Monterey Unit. He was promoted in August 2022 to serve as a Fire Apparatus Engineer on the Pinnacles Fire Crew.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

In honor of Engineer Ward, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.