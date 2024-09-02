Catch & Battle Monsters in Monster Trainer’s Handbook 5e: Now Live on Kickstarter

Monster Trainer's Handbook allows players to collect and train rare creatures in 5e. Dungeon in a Box has collaborated with over a dozen artists to create brand-new, uniquely designed creatures. This innovative card system adds a layer of tactical depth.

TTRPG creator Dungeon in a Box achieved crowdfunding success once again with the Monster Trainer’s Handbook 5e. The campaign was fully funded in 17 minutes.

Our team has poured hours into crafting a game that captures the feeling of being a monster trainer, and the excitement of a high fantasy adventure setting.” — David Crennen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dungeon in a Box, creators of innovative TTRPG products like Stonefold Kingdoms and Skinny Minis, have once again achieved crowdfunding success with their latest project, Monster Trainer’s Handbook 5e. Launched on August 20th, the campaign was fully funded in just under 17 minutes. The new game expansion for the Dungeons and Dragons rule system captures the spirit of Pokemon and Monster Rancher and brings it to the living room table.

Monster Trainer’s Handbook revolutionizes the 5E framework by introducing a new class—the Monster Trainer—and an expanded bestiary featuring over 100 unique creatures known as ‘wildkin’. Players can capture, train, and evolve wildkin that grow alongside them on their adventures. While drawing inspiration from 5E monsters and creatures from trading card games, Dungeon in a Box has collaborated with over a dozen artists to create brand-new, uniquely designed creatures. Each is beautifully illustrated and comes with its own art, collectible card, and 2D mini.

These cards bring the excitement and nostalgia of classic schoolyard trading games to the 5E tabletop experience, allowing players to collect, trade, and strategize like never before. Just as adventurers once swapped tales of their encounters, they can now trade creature cards to build the ultimate team, unlocking new dynamics never seen in 5e before!

This innovative card system adds a layer of tactical depth, encouraging players to experiment with different combinations and discover powerful synergies, all while capturing the thrill of collecting and battling that has captivated gamers for generations.

On top of a robust card battling system and hundreds of new creatures, Dungeon in a Box is also crafting a full campaign story for Monster Trainer’s Handbook. Set on the mysterious Great Whale Isles, the Legends of the Primal Isles campaign offers a thrilling new adventure for players eager to explore a world filled with rare and legendary creatures. From lush jungles to ancient ruins, the Primal Isles are teeming with secrets waiting to be uncovered and wildkin waiting to be captured.

“Pokemon and Dungeons and Dragons are the two games that defined my youth,” said David Crennen, one of the owners of Dungeon in a Box. “Our team has poured hours into crafting a game that captures the feeling of being a monster trainer, and the excitement of a high fantasy adventure setting. It was important to me that it feels fresh and unique but also pays homage to the creature-catching games we grew up with. The community’s response has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to see how players use these tools to enhance their campaigns.”

The Monster Trainer’s Handbook Kickstarter campaign is currently live and will be running until September 19th. Those interested can visit http://kck.st/3SXmgMa to find out more about the project and how to support it.

Check Out The Trailer For Monster Trainer's Handbook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.