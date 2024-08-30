Governor Newsom unveils updates to state mental health website to track Prop 1 successes

Holding counties accountable

The website features a new guide for Californians and local leaders that explains who to contact and what to ask to learn more about progress being made in your county. The guide can be found HERE.

Bigger picture

California is transforming the behavioral health delivery system to improve access, accountability, transparency, and capacity of behavioral health care settings for Californians. This includes Proposition 1 which has two two parts: a $6.4 billion Behavioral Health Bond for treatment settings and housing with services, and historic reform of the Behavioral Health Services Act (BHSA) to focus on people with the most serious illnesses, provide care to people with substance disorders, and support their housing needs.

Recent updates

Last month, Governor Newsom announced the release of up to $3.3 billion in competitive grant funding from Proposition 1 to expand the number of treatment facilities and beds for individuals experiencing mental health conditions and substance use disorders — with a particular focus on people who are most seriously ill, vulnerable, or homeless. The Proposition 1 Bond Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 1: Launch Ready Request for Application (RFA) is now live and applications are due to the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on December 13, 2024. A second round of funding from Proposition 1 bonds (up to $1.1 billion) will support even more behavioral health facilities in 2025.

What’s next for Prop 1?

Up to $2 billion in Proposition 1 funds to build permanent housing with onsite services for veterans and others who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and have mental health or substance use disorder challenges will be issued by the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), in collaboration with the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet). HCD is expected to provide guidance for potential grantees by late 2024.

Together, these rounds of bond funding will invest the voter-approved Proposition 1 $6.4 billion in local communities by 2026 to build California’s behavioral health care system and improve health and wellness for all.

Reforming the Mental Health Services Act into the Behavioral Health Services Act is the other half of Proposition 1. In early 2025, DHCS will issue guidance to counties about creating a single county plan for the use of all local behavioral health dollars. Counties will report on all local behavioral health needs, inequities, services, and outcomes. These new, united county plans go into effect July 1, 2026.