Attorney General Bonta Joins Multistate Coalition in Support of Michigan’s Conversion Therapy Ban for Minors

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined 18 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the state of Michigan in Catholic Charities v. Whitmer, a lawsuit challenging Michigan’s ban on licensed health care providers offering conversion therapy for minors. Conversion therapy is a cruel, harmful, and ineffective practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. In today’s amicus brief, the coalition stresses that conversion therapy falls below the standard of care for mental health practitioners because it is not a safe or effective treatment for any condition and puts minors at risk of serious harms, including increased risks of suicide and depression.

“No child should ever be subjected to harmful, non-evidence-based practices for simply being who they are,” said Attorney General Bonta. “California is proud to stand behind Michigan’s law prohibiting state-licensed health care providers from performing conversion therapy on minors and remains committed to safeguarding LGBTQ+ youth from scientifically discredited practices that put their health, safety, and well-being at risk. Plain and simple: conversion therapy has no place in our health care institutions.”

Enacted in February 2024, Michigan’s ban on conversion therapy for minors applies to mental health professionals, including physicians, psychologists, and professional counselors. The overwhelming medical consensus is that conversion therapy is inconsistent with the standard of care because it is ineffective and increases the risk of suicide and lifelong mental illness. In 2012, California became the first state to enact legislation – SB 1172 – banning conversion therapy on anyone under 18 years of age. Additionally, over 23 States and the District of Columbia have laws prohibiting or restricting the practice of conversion therapy for minors by licensed health care professionals.

In their amicus brief today, the coalition asserts that:

The First Amendment does not exempt mental health professionals from following standards of care.

States across the country have similar laws to protect children and youth from a harmful and discredited practices.

States have a constitutional right to enact and enforce laws to protect the health, safety, and well-being of children and youth by regulating health professionals and requiring them to follow standards of care.

The plaintiffs’ argument that regulation of health care treatment is unlawful would lead to dangerous outcomes.

The amicus brief also highlights scientific studies that show that conversion interventions performed on LGBTQ minors are extremely harmful to their health and lives. One study found such interventions were associated with depression, suicidal thoughts, less educational achievement, and lower weekly income. That same study found that lesbian, gay, and bisexual minors who had been subjected to conversion efforts had attempted suicide at a rate nearly three times that of those who hadn’t. Another study found that more than 60% of transgender children subjected to gender identity change efforts before age 10 attempted suicide.

In filing the amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Washington, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

A copy of the amicus brief is available here.