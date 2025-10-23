California Department of Justice to Solicit Public Comment on SB 976, the "Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act,” as Part of Preliminary Rulemaking Process

OAKLAND — The California Department of Justice (California DOJ) today announced that it will hold a public meeting on November 5, 2025, to solicit public comment to inform California DOJ's upcoming rulemaking on SB 976, also known as the "Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act” (Cal. Health & Safety Code Sec. 27000 et seq.). The Act protects minors from addictive features of online platforms, including social media. The Act requires the Attorney General to adopt regulations in furtherance of the Act’s purpose. As part of this rulemaking process, California DOJ invites all members of the public to provide comments at this event, either in person or virtually.

The Act requires the Attorney General to adopt regulations regarding age assurance and parental consent and solicit public comment about the impact that any regulation might have based on the nondiscrimination characteristics set forth in anti-discrimination law. California DOJ welcomes input regarding all of these subjects, and in particular:

Methods and standards for age assurance on social media and other online platforms used by minors.

Ongoing obligations for operators of social media platforms performing age assurance.

Parental consent for use of social media and other online platforms by minors.

Attorney General Bonta invites all interested persons to provide oral comments on California DOJ's SB 976 rulemaking in-person or virtually at the following forum, or by submitting written comments to sb976@doj.ca.gov. Please note that any information provided is subject to the Public Records Act.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 1:00 PM PT

WHERE: Elihu Harris Auditorium, 1515 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612 or by Zoom, https://doj-ca.zoomgov.com/j/1601800896

Public Comment: Total time allocated for public comment may be limited depending on the number of attendees. We anticipate each attendee will be given approximately three (3) minutes to speak; however, California DOJ staff may decide to shorten or lengthen the time limit depending on how many attendees are waiting to speak.

Accessibility: If you need assistance, including disability-related modifications or accommodations to participate in this meeting, please make your request by contacting sb976@doj.ca.gov at least five (5) business days before the meeting.

For more information about the public forum, please contact Stacey Schesser at 510-879-1248 or in writing to sb276@doj.ca.gov or at 1515 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612. You may also visit https://oag.ca.gov/meetings.

For additional information about SB 976, please see here.