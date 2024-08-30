FEMA Introduces “Kids Korner” at Disaster Recovery Centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA invites you and your children to visit "Kids Korner" at the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky. This family-focused initiative offers fun and interactive activities to help your family prepare for emergencies.

At the Disaster Recovery Center, families can engage in hands-on learning about disaster preparedness. Children can participate in educational activities, including getting a disaster preparedness coloring book filled with important safety information presented in a fun, child-friendly way.

Parents are encouraged to join their children in these activities. In addition to engaging with FEMA representatives, parents will learn how to enhance their family’s safety plan. These activities not only educate children on emergency response but also empower parents to play an active role in ensuring their family's safety.

This “Kids Korner” initiative is part of a broader effort to build stronger, more resilient communities by empowering families with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe during emergencies.

To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, please visit fema.gov/drc. At the DRC, you can also get in-person assistance with applying for federal disaster assistance.

Other ways to connect with FEMA:

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download and use the FEMA app.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.