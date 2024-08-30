News Item

Steele County names new court administrator

Posted: Friday, August 30, 2024

Judges in Steele County have selected Stacy Ashley as the new court administrator for the Steele County Courthouse. Ashley will succeed current Court Administrator Robin Hoesley when she retires on Sept. 3.

“Justice has always been a driving force in my life, which lead me to a career within the Minnesota Judicial Branch,” Ashley said. “I am genuinely humbled and honored to accept this role and to be able to better serve Steele County.”

Ashley, who holds a bachelor’s degree in corrections from Minnesota State University Mankato, has worked with the Minnesota Judicial Branch since 2015. During that time, she has served exclusively in Steele County, where she currently is the court operations supervisor.

Ashley was born and raised in Steele County and returned after college to raise her family here. “It’s a place I’m tremendously proud to call home,” she says.

Current Court Administrator Robin Hoesley has served in the position since 2015. During that time, she efficiently managed the response to a courthouse pipe burst in 2017 and guided the county court through COVID, avoiding the backlog that affected many other counties.

“No one achieves success on their own,” Hoesley said. “I am grateful to have worked with extraordinary people in my office and throughout the justice system in Steele County, the Third Judicial District, and State of Minnesota.”

Ashley will take the oath of office on Sept. 4. Her first order of business is making court users feel welcome and supported.

“People navigating their way through the court system are usually going through a difficult transition or time in their lives,” Ashley said, “so I hope to ensure they feel respected throughout their experience and have access to all available resources, and that we maintain an accurate record for everyone involved.”