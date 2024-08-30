Chairman Wenstrup Returns from Pandemic Prevention CODEL to Taiwan, Cambodia, Laos

Reaffirms support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Organization

WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) led an official visit to Taiwan, Cambodia, and Laos last week. Chairman Wenstrup met with senior political and public health leaders, visited high and low risk laboratories, and observed multiple wet markets. As neighbors to China — the origin site of COVID-19 — and partners to the United States, Taiwan, Cambodia, and Laos each provide a unique perspective on lessons learned during the pandemic and ways to improve a future worldwide response to public health crises.

“Last week, my staff and I visited Taiwan, Cambodia, and Laos to examine current policies and defenses in place to protect American citizens from emerging infectious diseases. While I believe the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a laboratory or research related incident in China, it is vital that we work to block all potential pathways to human spillover — including both natural and laboratory incidents. Without improved mechanisms for overseeing these high-risk environments overseas, the world’s global health response to emerging threats is significantly impaired.

“While meeting with President Lai Ching-te in Taiwan, we discussed our shared experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and voiced our frustrations with the CCP and World Health Organization. Taiwan is an exemplary leader in global health and deserves a seat at the WHO’s table. As Chairman of this Select Subcommittee, I have seen firsthand the CCP’s suppression of information, lack of transparency, and disregard for freedom. I was proud to visit Taiwan and support their efforts to stand up against these assaults and chart a path forward for the good of democracy and public health, worldwide,” said Chairman Wenstrup.

See below for a more detailed itinerary and photographs from Chairman Wenstrup’s official visit to Taiwan, Cambodia, and Laos:

TAIWAN

Chairman Wenstrup meets with Taiwan’s President, Lai Ching-te, to discuss shared experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic — including Taiwan’s role as a leader in global health security and its relationship with the World Health Organization.

Chairman Wenstrup meets with Taiwan’s Vice President, Hsiao Bi-khim.

Chairman Wenstrup meets with Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tien Chung-kwang.

Additionally, Chairman Wenstrup met with a leading epidemiologist from Academia Sinica to review Taiwan’s health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also joined meetings with the Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare and the Deputy Director of the Taiwan CDC to discuss Taiwan’s original detection of COVID-19 and its early warning to the world.

CAMBODIA

Chairman Wenstrup observes a team conducting surveillance for Avian Influenza at a traditional “wet market” in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Chairman Wenstrup meets with Cambodia’s Minister of Health, Chheang Ra, to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and support for increasing pandemic prevention and preparedness.

Chairman Wenstrup visits the National Pediatric Hospital in Phnom Penh, Cambodia where a patient recently passed away due to Avian Influenza.

Chairman Wenstrup also visited the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge to discuss laboratory capacity across Cambodia and ongoing pandemic prevention research priorities in the region.

LAOS

Chairman Wenstrup observes a traditional “wet market” in Vientiane, Laos. Like Cambodia, the United States supports surveillance testing to protect against viral spillover from animals to humans.

Chairman Wenstrup tours the National Animal Health Lab in Vientiane, Laos.

Chairman Wenstrup also met with Minister of Health, Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, to discuss how Laos responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate efforts to defend against future pandemics.

