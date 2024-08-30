Local Business Leader Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Henry A. Rose, President of Unicol, Inc., was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henry A. Rose, President of Unicol, Inc., was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Rose, a recognized leader in the small business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Rose.

“Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.

Unicol, Inc. was founded by Rose in 1991. He has 35+ years of experience as an expert, consultant, and leader in transit advertising, marketing communications, education business strategies, political campaign management, and b2b publishing. He also currently serves as a Florida Special District Commissioner; served for 20 years as the Chair of the Planning and Zoning Board of the City of Pembroke Pines, Florida; and recently finished an eight-year term as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Miramar Pembroke Pines Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Rose joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Henry A. Rose as part of our Leadership Council” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

For more on the NSBA, please visit www.nsba.biz

Unicol Inc. – Marketing Communications Expertise, Education Business Strategies,

Political Campaign Consulting, and Publisher

