The Joint Commission, National Quality Forum Now Accepting Applications for 2024 Eisenberg Awards

Program seeks applicants from healthcare organizations, academia, payers, & more for prestigious national, local, & individual quality & patient safety awards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum (NQF) are now accepting applications for the 2024 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards through Oct. 29, 2024. The prestigious awards program honors groundbreaking initiatives that contribute to better care, healthy people and communities, and smarter spending.Each year, the Eisenberg Awards recognize major achievements by individuals and organizations that improved patient safety and healthcare quality in three categories:• National Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality: Recognizes a patient safety or healthcare quality project or initiative that has achieved national impact.• Local Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality: Recognizes a patient safety or healthcare quality project or initiative that has achieved local or regional impact.• Individual Achievement: Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and scholarship in patient safety and healthcare quality through a substantive body of work.Initiatives eligible for the national and local level awards must demonstrate, at minimum, 12 months of data supporting the improvement made by the featured initiative. To support applicants, application previews, eligibility criteria, and an application tip sheet are available on The Joint Commission website The 2024 Eisenberg Awards are the first in which the entire awards cycle takes place under The Joint Commission-NQF affiliation. This strategic collaboration has enabled both organizations to contribute their shared expertise in measuring quality and rationalizing the measurement landscape to shift focus from competing measures to advancing key outcomes.The 2023 Eisenberg Awards honored the Veterans Health Administration, BMC2, and Dr. Eduardo Salas, Allyn R. & Gladys M. Cline Professor in Psychology, Rice University.Launched in 2002, the awards honor the late John M. Eisenberg, MD, MBA, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. An impassioned advocate for healthcare quality improvement, Dr. Eisenberg was a founding member of NQF’s board of directors.This year, there is no cost to apply for the award. Learn more and apply for the award on The Joint Commission website and NQF website ###About The Joint CommissionFounded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org Joint Commission Media Contact:Maureen Lyons(630) 792-5171press@jointcommission.orgAbout National Quality ForumThe National Quality Forum (NQF) is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership-based organization that works to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, equity, and affordability. Our unique role is to bring all voices to our table to forge multistakeholder consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices that achieve measurable health improvements for all. NQF is a proud affiliate of The Joint Commission. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org NQF Media Contact:

