Supermodel Karen Alexander Honored as Patient Ambassador Awardee by The Myositis Association

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Myositis Association (TMA) is thrilled to announce that internationally renowned supermodel Karen Alexander will be honored with their Heroes in the Fight Patient Ambassador Award on September 7, 2024, in Baltimore, MD.

Karen Alexander, celebrated for her trailblazing career in the fashion industry, has also been a passionate advocate for myositis awareness. Her personal journey and dedication to raising awareness about this rare disease—which disproportionately affects women of color—have inspired many and brought much-needed attention to the challenges faced by those living with myositis.

“Since my diagnosis, I have turned to the TMA community more times than I can count,” Ms. Alexander said. “It is a great honor to receive TMA’s Heroes in the Fight Patient Ambassador Award. This award is just the beginning of my work with TMA. Together I believe that we women of color can help to change the face of this disease.”

Born in New Jersey, Karen began her modeling career at the age of sixteen. Although initially rejected by top agencies, she persevered and eventually signed with a leading agency. During a career that has spanned more than four decades, she worked with many of the fashion industry’s top designers and magazine editors. Despite how rare it was to see dark-skinned women walking fashion industry runways, in 1986 Karen became the first Black model to land a coveted spot on the cover of Elle.

Karen’s prominence spanned the late 1980s and early 1990s when she graced the covers of many of the most prestigious fashion magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Mademoiselle, Glamour, and Mirabella. In 1988 and 1989, she was also featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues and was named to the inaugural list of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People.”

Her career success notwithstanding, Karen considers her family to be her greatest achievement. She is married to an American screenwriter, and her world revolves around her three remarkable daughters, Zora, Ella, and Audrey Rose.

In 2016, Karen was diagnosed with dermatomyositis, a rare, incurable neuromuscular disease that, along with other symptoms, left her unable to walk and swallow. Since then, she has been a vocal advocate for myositis awareness, using her platform to educate and inspire others.

“We are incredibly honored to recognize Karen Alexander as our Patient Ambassador Awardee,” said Paula Eichenbrenner, Executive Director of The Myositis Association “TMA is deeply impressed by her beauty, tenacity, and authenticity. These traits were certainly visible in her pioneering fashion career. But it’s her inner beauty and generous character that have become even more apparent over the last eight years, as she’s thrived while navigating autoimmune disease.”

TMA’s Heroes in the Fight ceremony is an annual celebration of resilience, science, and care in myositis. The Patient Ambassador award is presented to an individual or group that has demonstrated sustained effort and extraordinary success raising awareness of myositis diseases among the public. In 2023, Grammy-winning musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Peter Frampton, who is living with inclusion body myositis, received the award.

Other awards pay tribute to the dedicated clinicians, scientists, and patient leaders committed to the myositis community, and include:

• Heroes in Research Award to Dr. Thomas Lloyd, Chair of Neurology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas

• Heroes in Healthcare Award to Karolinska University Hospital Myositis Clinic in Stockholm, Sweden, accepted by Dr. Ingrid Lundberg

• The Marianne Moyer Myositis Leader Award to Donna DeFant of Sarasota, Florida.

About The Myositis Association (TMA)

TMA is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by myositis through support, education, advocacy, and research. Founded in 1993, the organization provides resources and support to patients and their families, promotes awareness, and funds research to find a cure for myositis.

