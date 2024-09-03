Flottweg Sludge Dewatering and Thickening Decanters Showcased at KY/TN Water Professionals Convention

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge.

Flottweg set to demonstrate optimum dewatering rate that leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flottweg, a leader in sludge dewatering technology, will showcase its innovative decanter centrifuges at the KY/TN Water Professionals Conference, held from September 8-11, 2024, at the Kentucky International Conference Center in Louisville, KY. This event provides a platform for industry professionals to explore the advanced solutions Flottweg offers for wastewater treatment.

For decades, Flottweg has been at the forefront of developing centrifuge technology that meets the rigorous demands of sewage sludge dewatering. The Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter® and the advanced Flottweg Xelletor series are prime examples of this ongoing innovation.

These centrifuges are specifically designed to achieve high dry solids content, crucial for reducing sludge volume and enhancing the efficiency of disposal and transport operations. The reduced sludge volume results in significant cost savings, making these centrifuges an economically viable choice for wastewater treatment facilities.

“To transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

Flottweg's participation in the KY/TN Water Professionals Conference reflects its commitment to providing innovative, sustainable solutions for the water and wastewater industry. Conference attendees are invited to visit Flottweg's booth to speak with technical experts and see live demonstrations of the decanter centrifuges in action. These demonstrations will showcase how Flottweg's decanters can be tailored to meet specific sludge dewatering challenges, providing reliable performance across various sludge types.

The KY/TN Water Professionals Conference is the largest conference for water professionals in Kentucky and Tennessee and offers attendees the chance to learn, interact, and network with the leading water management solution providers.

About

With over 40 years of experience in the US markets, Flottweg offers high performance industrial centrifuges, belt presses, and complete custom-designed processing systems for all types of liquid-solid and liquid-liquid-solid separation applications. Flottweg uses more than 60 years of decanter and disc stack centrifuge technology knowledge to custom engineer separation solutions for our US customers in industries such as: Edible Fats and Oils Biofuels Beverages Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food Municipalities Mining And many more.

