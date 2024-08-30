Hundreds of new child care spaces creating opportunities for Richmond families

CANADA, August 30 - Access to affordable, quality, and inclusive child care is expanding for families in Richmond as 220 new licensed child care spaces open.

“More families in Richmond will have access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care conveniently located on school grounds, which benefits children, families and the entire community,” said Mitzi Dean, B.C. Minister of State for Child Care. “Parents have told us they want more child care on school grounds and we are delivering.”

These new child care spaces in Richmond were made possible through more than $8.2 million from ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, which is supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

“These new spots will make a significant difference for families in Richmond, providing them with the affordable and flexible support they need while giving children the best possible start in life,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “We will keep working hard to create more spots to get kids off wait lists and into high-quality, affordable child care close to home.”

The Province partnered with the Richmond school district to open four new child care centres on school grounds, which will create 220 new spaces, including eight spaces for infant-toddlers, 100 spaces for children 30 months to kindergarten age, 112 spaces for school-age care. Government is working to create child care where families need it most, including on school grounds or at other locations, that fit in with parents’ busy lives.

“In Richmond, we understand the importance of nurturing our youngest learners from the very beginning," said Heather Larson, chair, SD38. “The creation of these new child care spaces is a testament to our commitment to supporting families. Together, we are building a brighter future for all in our community.”

Since 2018, ChildCareBC accelerated space creation programs have helped fund the creation of more than 39,000 new licensed child care spaces in B.C. Of these, more than 11,900 are thanks in part to the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Quotes:

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“These 220 new child care spaces will make life easier for Richmond families. Parents can focus on their goals, knowing their kids are well cared for. It is a practical step that supports working families and strengthens our community.”

Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston –

“Increased access to child care brings more peace of mind to families and support for our community. It’s a real help for families managing work and home life, while ensuring their children are in a safe space.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“I know how vital it is for children to have a consistent, caring environment. These new child care spaces provide stability, helping kids thrive while making life easier for their families.”

Parm Bains, MP for Steveston-Richmond East –

“The 220 child care spaces in Richmond, supported by the federal Early Learning and Childcare Infrastructure Fund, is a great example of working together and getting things done. All levels of government working with local school districts ensures that children across our communities have access to the quality of early learning and child care they deserve.”

Wilson Miao, MP for Richmond Centre –

“With 220 spaces more in Richmond, our federal government is making real, impactful changes for parents to help them save thousands of dollars each year per child. Our affordable child care policy is an economic policy for parents, particularly mothers, to participate fully in the workforce, supporting their careers, while ensuring their children the best possible start in life.”

Learn More:

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare

For more information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund