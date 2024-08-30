People travelling near Keating Cross Road and the Highway 17 overpass detours are encouraged to plan ahead for high traffic volumes as school returns on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

Traffic congestion is expected along Central Saanich Road and Saanich Crossing Road, near Keating Elementary school, during morning and afternoon child dropoff and pickup periods. For the smoothest journey, commuters who can are encouraged to leave earlier in the morning or in the evening when traffic is anticipated to be lighter.

Parents and people dropping off or picking up children should plan their journeys with extra time to account for delays.

Additional signage, traffic-management personnel and enforcement will be on hand to ease travel. Drivers are reminded to drive to conditions and observe directions from traffic-management personnel and signage in the area.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/