Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Announces 2024 Board Leadership

“I am deeply honored to be reelected as Chairman and grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow board members,” said Mr. Cassidy. “As we move forward, I am committed to continuing our work to drive meaningful progress and innovation to address the community’s need for efficient, safe travel.”

Mr. Cassidy is the founder of Majesty Title Services, now a division of LandCastle Title Group, LLC, and is responsible for sales, marketing, strategy, and overall management of the company. He spent 25 years with JPMorgan Chase & Co., most recently as a Senior Vice President managing a global technology business providing electronic banking services to wholesale clients. Mr. Cassidy is actively involved in real estate investing through entities he controls including Florida Investors Capital, LLC, Majesty Properties, LLC and CassCap, LLC.

In addition to re-electing Cassidy as Chair, the Board elected Bennett Barrow to continue as THEA’s Vice-Chairman and John Weatherford as Secretary.

Mr. Barrow is President of Barrow Asset Management, a registered investment advisor in Tampa, Florida. After graduating from the University of the South (Sewanee) in 2002, Mr. Barrow worked as a pension reform analyst in Madrid, Spain, and Santiago, Chile. He received his Certified Financial Planner TM designation from the University of South Florida Financial Planner Program in 2011. He sits on the Board of Trustees at Berkeley Preparatory School, St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, and the Advisory Committee for High-Risk Hope.

Mr. Weatherford is the Founder and CEO of Weatherford Insurance. Before founding the agency, John built a successful career in the banking and insurance industries, apexing as the SVP and Practice Leader at M.E. Wilson Company. He led the company's effort in building and growing relationships in the M&A space.

About the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority:

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is a user-financed public agency led by a Board of local citizens. Operating with no tax dollars, THEA develops and owns toll highways, including Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, as well as non-tolled roads, including Brandon Parkway and Meridian Avenue. All tolls collected by THEA are reinvested back into projects in Hillsborough County. For more information, visit https://www.tampa-xway.com/.

